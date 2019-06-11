Wilton selectmen choose applicants for tax credit program

The Board of Selectmen is recommending 12 Wilton programs, including improvements to Schenck’s Island, for the state’s 2019 Connecticut Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit Program.

The board approved proposals from 12 town and tax-exempt organizations at its meeting on June 3, following a public hearing held immediately beforehand. The proposals will now be submitted to the state Department of Revenue Services for review.

The tax credit program allows businesses to make cash contributions to any of the approved programs and receive a credit of up to 60% of their approved contribution, or 100% in the case of certain energy conservation programs.

Following state approval, interested businesses may contact the organizations directly to learn more about their program proposals.

This is the second year Wilton has participated in the program. Last year, five Wilton tax-exempt organizations received collectively more than $18,000 in contributions from local businesses.

The proposed programs for 2019 received a unanimous vote from First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Selectwoman Lori Bufano and Selectman Joshua Cole.

David Clune and Deborah McFadden recused themselves from voting. Clune has an affiliation with Ambler Farm and McFadden has an affiliation with the Norwalk River Valley Trail, two of the organizations seeking funding.

Programs approved by the board to be submitted to the state for approval:

A Better Chance of Wilton (ABC)

$17,700, Energy efficiency upgrades to ABC residences.

$80,000, To provide a four-year education at Wilton High School to highly-qualified students from underserved communities.

Friends of Ambler Farm

$3,000, School field trip experiences for underserved youth.

Friends of Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT)

$150,000, Extension of NRVT in Wilton beyond Skunk Lane.

Town of Wilton, Environmental Affairs Department

$150,000, Enhancements to Schenck’s Island and park enhancements.

Town of Wilton, Police, Fire and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)

$50,000, Pick-up truck for CERT to respond to emergency incidents in Wilton and surrounding communities.

Trackside Teen Center

$31,750, Energy-efficient upgrades for the center.

Wilton Library Association

$44,249, Security optimization project.

Wilton Y at Riverbrook YMCA

$25,173.24, After-school childcare program.

Wilton Historical Society

$24,999, Roof replacement of the circa 1740 Betts-Sturgis-Blackmar house.

Wilton Youth Council

$14,000, Youth to Youth

$14,000, Warrior Council

Youth substance use prevention and mental health promotion programs.

Woodcock Nature Center

$9,210, Community outreach program.

Visiting Nurse of Fairfield County

$20,000, Community-based home care/hospice service to homebound adults.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com