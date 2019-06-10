Bridgeport man is held on $50,000 bond for drug charges

A Bridgeport man was held on a $50,000 bond after being arrested on several drug charges and cited for motor vehicle violations.

Wilton police stopped Wesley Somers, 29, of 62 Pacific Street in Bridgeport, on June 7, at 9:15 p.m., as he was traveling south on Danbury Road in the vicinity of Wilton Acres, too close to the rear of another vehicle. Somers’ 2002 Mercedes sedan also had illegal window tints.

According to police, Somers quickly became uncooperative and did not want to tell officers where he was coming from or where he lived.

According to police a search yielded 0.5 oz. of powder cocaine in Somers’ sock. With the assistance of Norwalk Police K9 Officer Van Rensburg and K9 Raza, police said two scales, $611in cash, more than 75 empty plastic bags, 0.48 oz. of marijuana, three THC vape pens, one marijuana pipe, and 0.25 oz. of bath salts were found in his car and seized.

He was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession/use of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to sell or distribute a narcotic, possession of a controlled sbustance greater than one-half ounce of cannabis, possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis, interfering with/resisting an officer, following too closely, operating a motor vehicle without tint inspection.

The Mercedes was towed and Somers was held on a $50,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on June 10.