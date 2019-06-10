Tonight: Middlebrook talent show to feed the hungry

The annual Middlebrook Talent Show and Rise Against Hunger Concert will take place tonight, June 10, 7:30 p.m., at the school at 131 School Road.

This is the cornerstone fundraising event for Wi-ACT’s annual October meal-packaging event that draws some 750 volunteers to put together more than 160,000 meals that are distributed to food-insecure children around the world by the nonprofit organization, Rise Against Hunger, Inc. Each meal costs Wi-ACT 31 cents to prepare. Wi-ACT is comprised of Wilton’s 11 faith communities — Christian, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim.

Funds raised by the concert will go toward the Wi-ACT event as well as Middlebrook’s own meal-packaging event.

The concert is coordinated by Middlebrook Instructional Leader Janet Nobles and eighth graders Clarissa Greis and Erin Famous.