Update: Electrocuted man improving

The tree worker electrocuted Wednesday evening is improving, the Bulletin has learned, according to EMT Chris Sweeney’s family.

The 25-year-0ld Stamford man’s family told the Sweeneys he is awake and off a ventilator, as of Saturday afternoon.

The man was injured while he was working with a tree crew from M. Lato Tree Company, trimming trees in the Sweeneys’ driveway on Ruscoe Road. The boom on the tree company’s truck came in contact with power lines, energizing the truck. The man, who was working on the ground, then went to open the door of the truck and received a shock, sending him into cardiac arrest.

Sweeney, who is an EMT with the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps was at home, and raced outside to begin CPR compressions until police, fire and EMS arrived with an automated external defibrillator. Once a pulse was established, he was taken by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital.