Wilton boys lax team plays Darien for state title today

CLASS L

DARIEN VS. WILTON

VITALS

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Jack Casagrande Field, McMahon, Norwalk

Seeds/records: No. 5 Darien (16-5) vs. No. 19 Wilton (14-9)

Tickets: Adults $10, students/seniors $5, available online at CIACsports.com

CIAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Darien: 16th appearance, 13-2 overall, 3-1 Class L. 1997 def. Greenwich 14-8 (Div. I), 1999 lost to Wilton 10-7 (Div. I), 2000 def. Wilton 14-8 (Div. I), 2005 def. McMahon 10-5 (Div. I), 2006 def. Hand 13-5 (Class M), 2007 def. Branford 17-7 (Class M), 2008 def. New Canaan 11-4 (Class M), 2009 def. Wilton 17-11 (Class M), 2010 def. New Fairfield 17-5 (Class M), 2012 def. New Canaan 11-5 (Class M), 2014 def. New Canaan 10-8 (Class M), 2015 def. Ridgefield 6-5 (Class L), 2016 def. Simsbury 18-3 (Class L), 2017 def. Cheshire 16-3 (Class L), 2018 lost to Ridgefield 9-8 (Class L).

Wilton: 10th appearance, 6-3 overall, first appearance in Class L. 1995 def. New Canaan 12-6 (Div. I), 1996 lost to New Canaan 5-4 (Div. I), 1998 def. New Canaan 14-11 (Div. I), 1999 def. Darien 10-7 (Div. I), 2000 lost to Darien 14-8 (Div. I), 2004 def. New Canaan 9-6 (Div. I), 2009 lost to Darien 17-11 (Class M), 2011 def. New Canaan 12-2 (Class M), 2013 def. Barlow 9-4 (Class M).

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

It’s the favorite, ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll all year, against the Team of Destiny, back from a 1-7 start. It’s the modern power, with 13 championships in 22 years, against the original power, winner of 19 of the first 26. It’s Darien against Wilton for the eighth time in a state final (including the last four contested before the CIAC sanctioned the sport in 1995). Darien is a solid team with depth at all positions and a sophomore goalie, Andy Demopoulos, who emerged as a standout. Its only loss to a CIAC team came to Wilton in the FCIAC semifinals, a 4-3 defensive showcase, a far cry from the 18-6 thrashing the Wave put on Wilton on April 18 for coach Jeff Brameier’s 600th career win. Wilton was battling injuries then. Getting key players like defenders Ryan Schriber and Tyler Previte and attackman Dean DiNanno back for the postseason, with junior midfielder Reilly Sullivan emerging as a clutch scoring threat, and led by possibly the state’s best goalie in Andrew Calabrese, the Warriors have clicked at the right time.

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Wilton won 16 of the 21 state championships contested before CIAC sanction in 1995. The last four of those titles came against Darien in the final. As the CIAC noted on Twitter, Wilton is the lowest-seeded team to reach a boys lacrosse state final.