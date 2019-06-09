The Wilton School District will undertake asbestos abatement at Wilton High School from June 18 through June 27. According to a letter sent out from Jose J. Figueroa Jr., the supervisor of custodial and maintenance, this is part of district maintenance.

State law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 or anyone who is pregnant is not allowed on the premises while the abatement process is under way.

“The entire campus which includes the building, field house, district offices and the adjacent Lilly field, will be closed to anyone under the age of 18 or pregnant,” the letter says.

Figueroa said although there is no danger to students or staff, the district is “making a safety conscious decision” to conduct the abatement during the summer break.

The firm Bestech will conduct the abatement and ATC Group will monitor it.