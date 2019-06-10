Wilton YMCA invites community to beam signing

The Wilton Family YMCA invites the community to celebrate its Building New Stories Captial Campaign with a beam signing, ceremony and lunch, on Thursday, June 13, beginning at 12:30 at 404 Danbury Road. All community members are invited to sign the steel beam that will be lifted and placed in the heart of the building. Complimentary food trucks will be on site offering lunch.: The Pizza Truck Company, Spuds Your Way dishing up “a meal in a peel” of classic baked potatoes with a choice of toppings, The Frosty Bear with cheeseburgers, hot dogs, sausages, and salads, and The College Creamery ice cream.

Renovation on the building started in February and has seen substantial progress over the last few months including:

Work on the new modernized locker rooms.

The frame for the second floor fitness center.

Expansion of the lobby.

A new Kids Club babysitting room.

“We’re excited about the constrtucion’s progress thus far and want to share our excitement with the community at large, members and non-members of our YMCA. We appreciate the outstanding work being completed by Turner and our sub-contractors,” said Robert C.McDowell, CEO of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA.

“We can’t wait for the building to be completed in the fall of 2019, and we look forward to expanding our impact on strengthening the well-being and health of our community,” he added.

Over the next few months, construction will continue with the new drop-off zone and walking path from the bridge to the main entrance of the YMCA building. A new bubble, pool filtration system, water heat exchanger, and moveable bulkdhead for the 50-meter Melissa and Mark Nickel Memorial Pool is also planned.

No RSVP for the beam signing is required; the event is open and free to all community members.