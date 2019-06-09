Bankwell co-sponsors “Free the Shelters” event

Bankwell of Wilton and the Cathy Kangas Foundation are sponsoring the upcoming “Free the Shelters” event in Fairfield County. Bankwell’s donation of $7,500, supports the foundation in bringing awareness to homeless pets in the community and finding them forever homes.

The event is scheduled to take place over Father’s Day weekend, Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16. Times are based on the schedule of individual shelters. The Cathy Kangas Foundation is covering all adoption fees at participating shelters.

Cathy Kangas, founder and CEO of Prai Beauty skincare products has a passion for all animals, both big and small. Her company donates a portion of each sale of its products to animal rescue initiatives.

Bankwell launched the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project three years ago, raising awareness about rescue animals by featuring photos and information about available pets on billboards, ads, social media, the bank’s website, and at the bank’s branches.

Since the launch of the program, adoption rates at local shelters have spiked — with more than 85 percent of featured animals finding homes.

For more information about the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project, visit mybankwell.com/. More about the Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals can be found at cathykangasfoundation.org/.