Wilton Library annual meeting: public spaces and the community

The Wilton Library Association will hold its 124th Annual Meeting, welcoming Eric Klinenberg, a professor of sociology and director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University, as guest speaker. The meeting takes place on Sunday, June 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the library’s Brubeck Room, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

This year’s meeting is a celebration of the beginning of the library’s 125th year. A brief meeting will include the election of officers and new trustees, appreciation gifts acknowledging retiring trustees and award presentations to the volunteer of the year and the staff member of the year. The proposed slate of officers for the 2019-2020 fiscal year is: Michele Klink, president; Rob Sanders, vice president; Carol Johnson, secretary; and Kimberley Healy, treasurer. The retiring trustees are Eileen Armstrong, Gary Battaglia, Patty Connor, and Ceci Maher.

Klinenberg, a recognized leader in his field, will discuss “social infrastructure” based on his book, Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization and the Decline of Civic Life. He will address the importance of libraries and other public spaces to the well-being of the communities they serve. Klinenberg is the co-author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller, Modern Romance and the author of Going Solo and Heat Wave.

Elaine Tai-Lauria, Wilton Library’s executive director, said, “We are so pleased to have Eric Klinenberg addressing these issues that affect communities and indeed society. His talk ties into our library’s mission of informing, connecting, enriching and inspiring our community — creating a welcoming gathering space for all of these energies to happen. Our constituents remind us that our library is the heart of the Wilton community because we are there for everyone.

“Our most vivid example is how the community came together at the library during hurricanes Irene and Sandy when we responded to our residents’ most essential human needs of shared comfort, connection, information and well-being,” she said.

The annual meeting and the author talk are open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books. There will be an informal reception after the meeting and the speaker. Registration is requested by visiting www.wiltonlibrary.org or by calling 203-762-6321.

