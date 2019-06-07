Wilton house sells for $1.3 million

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 31 through June 6.

46 Wilridge Road: Derek and Kimberly Fisher to Ann S. Bell, $460,000.

21 Wilton Crest: Randy Letzler to Kimberly C. Komacki, $415,000.

11 Turner Ridge Court: Scott A. and Wendy R. Cozzens to Jessica L. and John R. Stewart, $1,292,000.

711 Danbury Road, Michael Lamagna Co-Trustee, et al to Jesus Andres Diaz La Torre, et al, $334,000. (Trustee’s Deed)

7 Liberty Street, Alan Ermark to Courtney Denkovich, $370,000.

41 Mayflower Drive: John J. and Rima Terradista to Nicholas B. and Elizabeth G. Mohr, $765,000.

63 Wilton Crest: Judith Welty to Geo V. Vincent and Benita Mary Alexander, $329,250.