See how it’s done: Hands-Only CPR in Wilton



Above, Wilton EMT Elana Everett demonstrates how to administer Hands-Only CPR.

When a person experiences cardiac arrest, their survival depends on immediately receiving CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

That was the message EMTs Elana Everett and Libby Nagle of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps gave to attendees at a health fair at Wilton Commons on Thursday, June 6.

Using mannequins, they demonstrated how to administer Hands-Only CPR, the same type of CPR used by Wilton EMT Chris Sweeney who revived a tree worker who was electrocuted on Ruscoe Road.

Everett, an EMT instructor, explained that Hands-Only CPR is CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths.

To demonstrate, she placed the heel of her hand on the center of the mannequin’s chest. She then placed the heel of her other hand on top, lacing her fingers together. She then pressed down hard, compressing the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 times per minute. She said the speed was the tempo of the Baby Shark Dance.

Everett then demonstrated how to use CPR on a baby who is choking and can’t cough, speak or breathe. Using a baby doll, she gave five taps to the baby’s back, followed by five taps to the baby’s chest and said to repeat as needed.

The pair also demonstrated how to help a person who is choking by administering abdominal thrusts (formerly known as the Heimlich maneuver).

Nagle made a fist with one hand and placed it under Everett’s abdomen. She then held her fist with her other hand and gave a series of quick upward and inward thrusts between the navel and lower end of the breast bone.

Everett said Hands-Only CPR is easy for people of all ages to learn. She frequently gives demonstrations to seniors, businesses, Scout troops and school children.

For more information on Hands-Only CPR visit heart.org/handsonlycpr. For information on Hands-Only CPR instruction, visit wiltonambulance.org.

All videos and photos by Patricia Gay, pgay@wiltonbulletin.com.