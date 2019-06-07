Georgetown restaurant cuts the ribbon

Restaurateur Peter Fine wants his new eatery, Milestone, to be viewed as a place for people to not only eat but to spend quality time together.

“You can come with your family, you can come with your friends. It’s meant to be a community gathering spot,” he said on June 6, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

The name of the restaurant refers to life’s journeys. “You can have a beer with a buddy you haven’t seen in a while, you can celebrate a 50th birthday party — each of those can be milestones and we welcome people to share their life experiences here with us,” he said.

The menu features American food made from scratch — burgers, wings, salads — as well as pizza with a New York-style thin crust made in a large oven at one end of the dining room.

Fine’s choice of menu is based on his lifelong history of being surrounded by food. His mother owned the restaurant Soupcon in Westport and for 20 years he worked on the real estate side doing hospitality work. Traveling the country he saw what worked and what didn’t.

“Through my travels I picked up what a restaurant should and should not be about,” he said.

To enhance the community feel, the restaurant, which has been open for several months, also features live music on Thursdays and Saturdays. A new deck will be open through Christmas.

Fine, who lives in Weston, is invested in Georgetown. “The revitalization of this hamlet is important,” he said.