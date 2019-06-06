Wilton officials encourage residents to wear orange for gun violence awareness

The steps at Wilton Town Hall were awash this morning with people wearing orange.

A small crowd gathered as First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice issued a proclamation declaring Friday, June 7, National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Wilton.

“We renew our commitment to reduce gun violence and encourage responsible gun ownership to keep our children and our residents safe,” Vanderslice said.

To show support, residents are asked to wear orange on June 7, the color associated with raising awareness about gun violence.

Wilton Police Chief John Lynch said he and other police chiefs stand behind common sense gun laws. “There is a lot to be done, but little by little, we’ll push through these laws with support from the House and the Senate,” he told the crowd.

Liz Bayer of the Norwalk/Wilton chapter of the gun safety group MOMs Demand Action reminded people that “100 lives each day are cut short by gun violence in America.”

“We appreciate your support and ask everyone to wear orange tomorrow,” she said.

Sporting an orange vest, Selectwoman Deborah McFadden said she was thrilled to see so many people step up to advocate against gun violence. “It’s important to continue the dialogue about how to make the community safer while respecting the rights of gun owners. We need to look at every avenue to secure guns and protect the nation,” she said.