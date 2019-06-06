Wilton Library Lines — art exhibition, public palaces, summer reading

Artistic styles and views

Wilton Library welcomes eight members of the Society of Creative Arts in Newtown (SCAN) for the art exhibition “Connecticut Styles & Perspectives: SCAN Artists,” opening at the library on Friday, June 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The artists are Harry Burman, Brewster, N.Y.; Barbara Courtian, New York, N.Y.; Pamela Danneman, Newtown; Bambi Engelman, Southbury; Sandra Karakoosh, Cheshire; Ruth Newquist, Newtown; Roberta Shea, Newtown; and Lisa Willvonseder-Greto, Newtown. The works represent a wide variety of style, media and subject matter choices.

The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through June 28 with most of the works available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor for the exhibit.

Annual meeting

Wilton Library Association’s 124th annual meeting will be held Sunday, June 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. A brief business meeting will include the election of new trustees and officers, a celebration of those who are retiring from the board of trustees, and the awards presentation for the library’s outstanding volunteer and staff person of the year.

The special guest speaker this year following the general meeting will be Eric Klinenberg, professor of sociology and the director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at NYU. He is the co-author of the #1 NYT bestseller, Modern Romance. Klinenberg will discuss “social infrastructure” and the ever-changing role libraries play in their communities based on his latest book, Palaces for the People. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books.

The meeting and author talk are open to the public. Registration is encouraged. An informal reception follows the talk. Attendees are invited to register online or call 203-762-6321.

Study rooms and pups

The library has study rooms set aside for students during their finals week from Sunday, June 9, through Friday, June 14, with varying locations and times each day. Students are advised to check the posters in the library or see the What’s Happening flyers online.

On Wednesday, June 12, gentle therapy dogs from Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue (ROAR) will be in the library beginning at noon to help calm the students’ nerves and give them cuddles. The library will be open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, June 11, 12 and 13.

For inquiries, call Teen Services at 203-762-6342.

Lymphedema discussion

Beena Thomas, M.A. OTR/L, occupational therapist and certified lymphedema therapist from Norwalk Hospital, will be speaking about the condition at the Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thomas will address the prevention, symptom identification, and treatment of lymphedema — a fluid retention and tissue swelling in the arm, breast or leg. Any cancer patient/survivor who has had as few as five lymphnodes removed has a life-time risk of developing lymphedema.

This talk is free and open to all cancer patients and survivors, their friends and families. Post-treatment breast cancer survivors are invited to join in this monthly support group led by Nina Marino, LCSW.

For more information, email Nina at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Registration is suggested.

Last call for book group

The Wilton Library Readers meet for the last time this season on Wednesday, June 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m. with a discussion of Exit West by Mohsin Hamid. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar will facilitate the group. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch; beverages will be provided.

Advance registration is suggested. Boyar will be leading the discussion for New Yorker Shorts — 6 Weeks of New Yorker Short Stories, on six consecutive Wednesdays beginning July 3 through Aug. 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Registration is available on the library’s website.

Summer reading programs

Both the Children’s Library and Teen Services begin registration for their summer reading programs on Monday, June 17. The theme for the Children’s Library is Read S’More@Wilton Library with reading and fun activities focusing on nature and the great outdoors.

The kickoff is June 17 with Campfire S’Mores, Crafts and Storytelling for grades 3 and up, from 2 to 3 p.m.; and grades 1 and up, from 3 to 4 p.m. There is no registration for the kick off day, but online registration is required for the summer reading program, which goes through Aug. 30.

Children will have a whole summer of programming fun with critters, music and more. The summer reading program is supported by Kim and Mike Healy, with STEAM programs made possible by the Amadeo Family. Additional reading prizes are sponsored by Beardsley Zoo, Sky Zone, Subway and Toy Chest. Teens entering grades 6 to 12 have their own program, Expand Your Mind…Read, Discover & Explore.

The kids will register online and be eligible for prizes through Aug. 16. A summer’s worth of activities also is available for teens. For details see the library’s teen events.

New return bin

The library is getting a new larger Library Return Bin that will replace the two bins currently in the library’s parking lots. The bin is for the return of books and other media and it will be located in the library’s parking lot across from Bank of America.

The library wishes to thank Dr. Mark and Linda Rubinstein for their donation that made the purchase of the new book bin possible. The beige donation bins for high quality, gently used books and media are still located in the library’s drive-thru on Godfrey Place.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; and Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.