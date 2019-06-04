Dogs hunt for cell phone at Waveny Park in New Canaan

Two specially trained police dogs searched Waveny Park in New Canaan late Monday for a cell phone in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Two yellow labs specifically trained to detect electronic storage devices, such as a cell phone, were walking with trainers on Waveny Park and exiting on Lapham Road.

The dogs can pick up the smell of a chemical in the memory of a cell phone, explained a dog handler.

“Not something you and I are going to smell,” he said.

When another handler was asked if the dogs are searching for Dulos’s cell phone he said “I will leave it up to your imagination.”

The dogs searched an area near the bridge that carries Lapham Road over the Merritt Parkway shortly after it was scoured by an FBI Evidence Response Team.

Officers with dogs were also seen late Monday afternoon searching on the other side of the Merritt Parkway from the park in a six-acre area the town is considering selling.

For much of Monday law enforcement vehicles parked on the three-quarters-of-a-mile road where Dulos’s black Chevy Suburban was found by police on Friday, May 24. Dulos was last seen earlier that day dropping off her children at New Canaan Country School.

The missing 50-year old woman’s children are being taken care of by her mother Gloria Farber, 84, who is seeking custody of them.

The children’s father Fotis Dulos, 51, and his girlfriend, Michelle Trocnis, 44, were arraigned on Monday for tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Police allege the two were dumping clothes stained with the blood of Jenifer Dulos at some 30 spots around Hartford.

Jennifer Dulos had filed for divorce from her husband in July 2017 after 13 years of marriage.

Court documents quote her as being afraid of her estranged husband.

“I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way,” Dulos wrote of her husband, in court documents from 2017.

Police have not recovered a body in the case and have not classified it a homicide investigation.