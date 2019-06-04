Wilton’s Elissa Grodin pens new mystery

Elissa Grodin signs a copy of her new book, A Handful of Worldiness, for Mary Ann Mendola of Wilton Library, with her granddaughter Geneva on her lap. Grodin held a book signing June 1, in Norwalk.

Her book is the third in a series of “cozy mysteries” featuring physics professor and amateur sleuth Edwina Goodman, who helps uncover the “sinister underbelly” of a home shopping network.

Grodin’s previous books — Physics Can Be Fatal and Death by Hitchcock — also took place at an elite college in a picturesque New England town rocked by suspicious deaths.