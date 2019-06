First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice will be issuing a proclamation at Wilton Town Hall on Thursday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m.

The proclamation will be naming Friday, June 7, National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Wilton.

On June 7, people are wearing orange to raise awareness about gun safety and to honor the 100 lives cut short by gun violence each day in America.

Wilton Police Chief John Lynch and members of the police force will be at the proclamation presentation.