On Exhibit: Opening and ongoing

OPENING

CT Styles & Perspectives: SCAN Artists, June 7-28, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Eight area artists will be exhibiting at Wilton Library’s June exhibition. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

ART CENTERS

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Art for Animals community exhibit, through June 14. Info: Carriagebarn.org.

Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org or 203-438-8863.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Info: milfordarts.org.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

MUSEUMS

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Harmony Hammond: Material Witness – Five Decades of Art, through Sept. 15. Info: aldrichart.org.

The Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. Buried Treasures of the Silk Road, through June 2. Info: brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Guided tours of Frances Osborne Kellogg’s estate and collection of antiques and fine art. Info: 203-734-2513.

Civil War exhibit, June 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., David Humphreys House, 37 Elm St., Ansonia. Exhibit on Civil War’s 1st Sergeant Charles S. Tatten, 29th CT Colored Infantry, and Ansonia Police Officer. $10 donation helps support future exhibits. Info: derbyhistorical.org.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury; 203-778-8337; danburyrail.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111. Gay Gatherings: Philip Johnson, David Whitney and the Modern Arts, through Aug. 19, at two buildings on the Glass House site: Da Monsta and the Painting Gallery, New Canaan.

History Is…, through Sept. 7, 2019, Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens exhibition, through June 23. Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Mansion’s Roaring Twenties Gala, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Tickets $200. The Trained Eye: The Art of Railways and Stations exhibit, Oct. 9-Jan. 5. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion, Oct. 18-27, 5:30-8 p.m. The Mansion’s Great Gatsby Tea, Nov. 3, 2-4 p.m. Tickets: $45-$50. The Mansion’s Holiday Exhibit, Nov. 20-Jan. 5, noon-4 p.m. Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m.

LIBRARIES

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Intensity, through June 23. Artwork of of Thu Tran, Sarah Chapman, and Mari Gyorgyey. Paintings of Anthony Santomauro and Barbara Bernstein, through June 23. Artists reception, June 9, 3-5 p.m. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. CT Styles & Perspectives: SCAN Artists, June 7-28. Eight area artists will be exhibiting at Wilton Library’s June exhibition. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Exhibition/Reception: Roy Money, June 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Photographer Stephen Wilkes, June 19, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Wilkes shares images and stories from his artistic legacy, including his new book, Day to Night, and documentary film Jay Myself. Tickets: $10. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Emergence, through June 26, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Emergence is an exhibition of Charles Gulbrandsen’s abstract field paintings. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Pastel Artist Lee Skalkos Exhibit, through June 19, Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Info: eastonlibrary.org.

HISTORICAL

Tales of a Forgotten Day: Myth and Memory at Lovers Leap, runs through July 31, Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Rd., Washington. Opportunity to learn about the history of Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford. Info: iaismuseum.org, 860-868-0518.

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org. Remembered: The History of African Americans in Westport exhibit, through June 2019. Share Your Immigration Story, through June 30. Liberty To Set Down: Migrants & Immigrants in Westport Connecticut, through July 31.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Common Ground: Irwin by award-winning photographer Torrance York on exhibit at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park, Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., through Nov. 3. Hours vary so call the Historical Society to confirm. Constance Old: The Art of Consumer Detritus, showcases artwork from repurposed materials using traditional weaving skills. Shoes, an exhibition of 200 pairs of shoes from the Museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection, runs through Sept. 21. The Mystique of Shoes luncheon with design director and author Linda O’Keeffe, June 20, 12-2 p.m. Tickets $45. Space limited. Books available for purchase. Exhibit runs through June 30. Info: nchistory.org.

Bullets, Bonds, and Butter: Wilton Responds to War, 1776 -2006, through Sept. 14, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

NATURE/SCIENCE

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

GALLERIES

Renewal: Solo Art Exhibit by Liron Sissman, through June 29, Gallery at the J at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Free exhibit depicts landscape paintings inspired by the Hudson Valley under changing lights. Info: Stamfordjcc.org.

Art in the Windows: True Colors, through June 14, in participating store windows throughout New Canaan. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Capturing Moments, through June 29, Geary Gallery, 576 Post Rd., Darien. Impressionistic paintings of New England painter, Judith Carbine. Info: gearygallery.com.

Squeegeed, Poured and More, through June 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford.Featuring work by Nat Connacher, Lisa Cuscuna and Lisa Hillman. Info: 203 858 3082.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Collective Action Archive: Redux exhibition, through Sept. 8, Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St., Stamford. Info: franklinstreetworks.org.

Ann Conrad Stewart: Exhibition of Paintings, through Aug. 30, Greenwich Hospital Garden Café, 5 Perryridge Rd., Greenwich. Presented by The Greenwich Art Society. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Keep Drawing During Class, featuring 14 works by NYC artist JPO, through June 29, Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Bedford Square, Westport. Info: newtonroux.com.