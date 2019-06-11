Binge & Repeat: ‘What/ If’ thrives on secrets

Strap in folks, this is going to be one heck of a ride. Netflix recently dropped its new series, “What/ If,” starring Renée Zellweger (of “Bridget Jones” and “Jerry Maguire” fame) as a cunning and vicious investor, Ann Montgomery, who seems to hold the keys to causing nothing short of chaos.

“What/ If” follows the story of what happens when this Arctic-hearted tycoon decides to act as an angel investor for a young medical company, earnestly working to create individualized treatments for all patients, which would revolutionize the medical field. However, after seeking out the innovator, Lisa, she makes an absolutely bananas offer to her; Ann will agree to invest in Lisa’s drowning company,if Lisa agrees to let Ann spend some alone time with her husband, Sean. The catch? If Sean and Lisa agree to Ann’s proposal, Sean can’t tell Lisa what happens during their night together or contractually, Lisa will lose her company and Ann will have full ownership of it all. Unfortunately, Lisa has sunk all her money, her husband’s money and her parents’ money into her company. So what’s the couple to do?

The series is full of delicious twists and turns and is perfect viewing for moody rainy days. And don’t worry, Lisa and Sean are far from the only drama on the series; Lisa’s brother finds himself coming to terms with a long-held secret, and Angela’s affair will send enough distracting shockwaves through the plot that viewers will find themselves gasping to keep up.

Zellweger provides a phenomenal performance as the ice queen determined to drive Lisa and Sean apart; her consistently frosty demeanor and mercurial moods enhance the drama. Jane Levy will break your heart over and over again as Lisa, a scientist who just wants to help people, who learns of all the lies that her loved ones have kept from her. Blake Jenner should also be noted for his role as the troubled and loving husband, Sean.

What/ If has one 10-episode season available on Netflix. Audiences may also enjoy “You,” a series starring Penn Badgley (“Gossip Girl”) as a man who tells what he views as a love story that turns out to be a stalking nightmare. “You” was originally a Lifetime series, but is available on Netflix, with the streaming giant producing a second season of the drama.