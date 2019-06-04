Darien downs Wilton in state semifinals

The Wilton High girls lacrosse team had its season end with a 16-9 loss to Darien in the Class L state semifinals Monday evening at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk.

Wilton, the 11th seed, got off to a good start, leading 1-0 and then 2-1 on goals from Olivia Gladstein and Taylor LaMantia. But second-seed Darien scored three straight goals — all by Ashley Humphrey — to go ahead, 4-2.

The Blue Wave led 6-3 at halftime and then began the second half with four straight goals to open a 10-3 advantage. Carly Sullivan responded with two goals to pull Wilton within 10-5, but the Warriors were unable to get any closer.

Sullivan had four goals for Wilton, which finished the season with a 13-8 record. Sophie Sudano added three goals, and Gladstein and LaMantia each scored one goal.

Humphrey led Darien with six goals and two assists. Sarah Jaques contributed three goals, and Shea van den Broek and Maddie Joyce each had two goals.

Wilton goalies Bridgette Wall (five) and Tate Paulson (one) combined for six saves. Darien goalie Shea Dolce stopped four shots.

Darien (20-2) will now play fourth-seed New Canaan (18-4) in the Class L championship game Saturday at Jonathan Law High School in Milford. New Canaan, the reigning state champion, beat ninth-seed Ridgefield, 8-5, in the other semifinal Monday.

DARIEN 16, WILTON 9

WILTON 3 6—9

DARIEN 6 10—16

Scoring — Wilton: Carly Sullivan 4g; Sophia Sudano 3g; Olivia Gladstein 1g; Taylor LaMantia 1g; Darien: Ashley Humphrey 6g, 2a; Sarah Jaques 3g; Shea van den Broek 2g, 1a; Maddie Joyce 2g; Katie Elders 1g; Jordan Vaught 1g; Kit Arrix 1g; Goalies: W – Bridgette Wall 5 saves, Tate Paulson 1 save; D – Shea Dolce 4 saves; Records: Wilton 13-8; Darien 20-2