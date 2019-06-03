Wilton first selectwoman seeks a second term

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice will seek a second term to lead Wilton. She announced her intention to run on Monday, June 3.

In an email to The Bulletin, Vanderslice recounted a number of promises she made while campaigning, adding they have been kept.

They include:

Reduced growth in the cost of town operations. “We returned approximately $3 million in unspent budgeted monies. Those savings funded our 0.8% four-year average annual budget increase.”

Increased efficiency within town government while maintaining services. Eliminated were 6.5 full-time positions through retirements and shared functions with the Board of Education.

Increased transparency and responsiveness of town government through new and additional technologies and improved access to information.

Moving forward, her priorities will be the Wilton Center master plan, renovations of the high school stadium track and municipal buildings, improved recreation/athletic facilities, and shared services with other municipalities to further reduce costs.

“Residents were attracted to Wilton for our schools, our natural beauty and open spaces, our low crime rate, and our affordability versus surrounding communities. Together, we can ensure this, and more, remains true for future residents,” she said.

“As with my first campaign, I will not seek, nor accept, campaign contributions. Every day I wake up eager to work with our town employees and boards to achieve more for Wilton. I hope my efforts and outcomes have earned your support.”

