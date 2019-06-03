Wilton public school enrollment drops

Enrollment in Wilton public schools has dropped by 21 students since the beginning of the school year. A report presented to the Board of Education at its meeting on May 30 indicated enrollment as of Oct. 1, 2018 stood at 3,870 students, but dropped to 3,849 by April 1, 2019. This does not include out-of-district or preschool students.

The decline was primarily across grade levels, with no one grade level showing a significant change. Grade-level enrollments for April 1 were:

K-2 — 731.

3-5 — 858.

6-8 — 996.

9-12 — 1,264.

The April 1 total was lower by 64 students than the 2018-2019 projection of 3,913 students. The losses came from grades:

3-5 — 38 students.

6-8 — 13 students.

9-12 — 41 students.

Conversely, enrollment in kindergarten through second grade increased by 28 students over the projection.

Year to year, enrollment from April 1, 2018, to April 1, 2019, declined by 108 students. Enrollment for April 1, 2018, was 3,957 students.

Again, the greatest declines came in third through fifth grade and high school:

3-5 — 44 students.

6-8 — 7 students.

9-12 — 67 students.

Kindergarten through second grade increased by 10 students from 2018 to 2019.

Pre-K and special ed

Preschool enrollment totaled 77 students in April 2019, with 47 special education students and 30 peer model students.

There were 36 out-of-district placements as of April 1, 2019, all in private schools. That is up by one from 35 on Oct. 1, 2018. There were 30 out-of-district placements included in the October 2017 enrollment report.

Special education enrollment was included in the regular enrollment numbers, but was singled out in the report. This number increased over the school year from 529 students as of Oct. 1, 2018 to 584 students as of April 1, 2019, an increase of 55 students.