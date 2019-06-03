Cannon Road house in Wilton sells for $1.1 million

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 24 through May 30.

181 Cannon Road: Daniel R. and Julia Shevchik to Brian P. and Betty G. Rucker, $1,150,000.

79 Warncke Road: Nighi V. and Lora Lee Pham to James M. Vest, $143,750.*

58 Village Court: Carlos A. and Rosemary Morales to Arun Swaminathan and S. Bakthavatchalam, $583,000 .

345 Mountain Road: Elizabeth P. O’Hara to Joshua Connel Balatbat Salta, $490,000.

20 Kingdom Ridge Road: Juls Arthur to So Yee Chin and Christoph Hansis, $650,000.

79 Scarlet Oak Drive: Andrew and Elizabeth Castaldi to Nicholas and Christine Stabler, $829,000.

47 Freshwater Lane: Marianne C. Wilson to Maolin Ding and Kang Wang, $330,000

*Purchase price was for 50-percent share of ownership.