Walk with Wilton first selectwoman on Tuesday

With a change of the seasons and warmer weather, Wilton first selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice will be walking instead of lunching with constituents.

On Tuesday, June 4, residents are invited to walk with the first selectwoman from Merwin Meadows to Horseshoe Pond, with a stop at Chess Park for residents unable to make the walk. The walk will be held at noon, rain or shine.

The walk is being held in lieu of Lunches with Lynne, which hasn’t had good attendance recently, according to Vanderslice. She hopes residents will join her to walk partly or all the way, to Horseshoe Pond, where they will have the opportunity to discuss issues and topics with her.