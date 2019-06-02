Summer Hike Series at Woodcock Nature Center in Wilton

Woodcock Nature Center is hosting guided hikes and trail runs as part of its Outdoor Sports Center’s new Summer Hike Series. The next upcoming hike is Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road, Wilton.

Merrell footwear is offering a chance to test its new line of adult trail running shoes and hikers, and is offering free swag and a swag bag raffle for one winner. A trail mix bar is available before hikes begin. Appropriate for ages 12 to adult, leashed dogs welcome. This event is free but registration is required at woodcocknaturecenter.org.

