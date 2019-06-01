Fairfield County Bank receives community award

Fairfield County Bank was awarded the Editor’s Choice award for community commitment by CardRates.com. The award recognizes organizations with outstanding track record of investing in communities through small business support and charitable giving.

CardRates noted the bank not only supports local communities through investment in local businesses, but also through deep engagement with local charities.

In 2018, Fairfield County Bank donated $1 million to nearly 350 organizations chosen by employees. More than 4,000 volunteer hours were also logged in by employees.

“It is a great testament to our impact on Fairfield County when a large organization like CardRates.com, with their 15 million subscribers across the country, selects Fairfield County Bank for this prestigious award. Our employees understand the impact they make, but it is a great validation to be recognized with such an honor,” said Debra Verbeke, EVP of Human Resources for Fairfield County Bank. Read more at cardrates.com/news/.