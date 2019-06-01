Wilton parents invited to informational meeting on after-school program

The Parks and Recreation Department will be offering an after-school program this coming school year. There will be a meeting with parents on Wednesday, June 5, 7 p.m., at Comstock Community Center in Room 12, where the program will be discussed. Recreation programs will be offered for children during the meeting if parents would like to bring their child along.

The program is still being formed, so parent input is welcome. This program will be run at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. A tour will be available on Wednesday evening. The cost of this program is to be determined, but it is expected to be comparable to other offerings in the area.

A few items about the program thus far:

The program will follow the school calendar and run daily when school is in session from 2:30 until 6:30 p.m.

The program will be split into two classrooms: Grades K-2 and Grades 3-5.

Staff to student ratio will be 1 to 5.

All staff will be certified in CPR/First Aid.

Children may take school buses to Comstock where they will be met at the door by staff.

A healthy snack will be provided daily.

Other Parks and Recreation programs already scheduled in Comstock will be offered to students at a discounted rate.

Activities will include arts and crafts, games, active play, special events and free play.

Parents unable to attend Wednesday may call Wilton Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce at 203-834-6234, ext. 6, or email Steve.Pierce@wiltonct.org to discuss the program or to set up a visit to Comstock to tour the facility.