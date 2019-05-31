Andy Mais speaks to League of Women Voters

Two officials from the Connecticut Insurance Department will speak at the Wilton League of Women Voters’ annual meeting and luncheon on Friday, June 14. All are welcome to attend.

Commissioner Andrew Mais of Wilton and Director of Consumer Affairs Gerard O’Sullivan will address the League and its guests at Marly’s restaurant in Wilton Center. The mission of the Connecticut Insurance Department is to protect consumers through regulation of the industry, outreach, education, and advocacy.

Mais was nominated by Gov. Ned Lamont to be Connecticut’s 33rd insurance commissioner and began serving in March 2019. Previously, he was a member of Deloitte’s Center for Financial Services, providing industry-leading thought leadership and insight on U.S. and international regulatory affairs and related topics to the financial services sector. He primarily focused on the insurance sector — both domestic and international — as a subject matter specialist and resource on insurance regulation, and expert in corporate governance and responsibility in both the public and private sector.

Outside of government, Mais has dedicated much of his life to public service. A graduate of Yale University, he has served in elected and appointed positions in New York and Connecticut, as well as on numerous boards. Mais most recently served as chair of the Wilton Council on Ethics and on the board of the Maritime Aquarium of Norwalk. He has also served on the Wilton Board of Finance, Wilton Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Wilton, Trackside Teen Center, and the Wilton Education Foundation. He is a past business editor of The Wilton Bulletin.

Gerard O’Sullivan’s consumer affairs office at the Connecticut Insurance Department receives and reviews complaints from residents concerning their insurance problems, including claims disputes. It also serves as a mediator in such disputes in order to assist the commissioner in determining whether statutory requirements and contractual obligations within the commissioner’s jurisdiction have been fulfilled.

O’Sullivan also heads the department’s speakers bureau, speaking to groups throughout the state, educating them on insurance, and explaining consumer assistance and protection available. He also serves as an expert on the Consumer Experience and Outreach subcommittee of the Connecticut Health Insurance Exchange.

For information on attending the luncheon, visit https://wiltonlwv.org.