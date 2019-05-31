Wilton historian leads walking tour

Historian and former First Selectman Bob Russell will lead a free walking tour of the Wilton Historical Society’s preserved buildings at Lambert Corner on Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m.

The hour-long guided tour includes Lambert House, formerly known as Lilacstead, which was built on the site c.1726, and eight other buildings moved there in order to preserve them. They are the Lambert Cottage, Kent District School, Hurlbutt Street Country Store and Post Office, Wilton Railroad Station, Davenport Barn, Cannon Family General Store, 18th-century Cannon Family Corn Crib and the not-to-be-missed George Davenport Greek Revival Privy. The entire site comprises Wilton’s Historic District No. 1.

The tour will begin and end at the Historical Christmas Barn, 150 Danbury Road. Comfortable walking attire is suggested.

Russell, author of Wilton, Connecticut: Three Centuries of People, Places, and Progress, will share some of the interesting stories of the people associated with the buildings. He may recount the details from a chapter in his book concerning “the most sensational crime in Wilton’s history, which took place in December 1897, when the last Wilton member of one of the town’s most prominent families, a quiet unassuming gentleman schoolteacher, David S. Lambert, was shot down in cold blood in his home, the Lambert House.”

The buildings at Lambert Corner were moved to the site of the original Lambert homestead, at the intersection of Routes 7 and 33, over the past 40 years. Most of the buildings are now used as shops and offices. The historical society was a pioneer in updating historic structures for contemporary use. The society has rescued 18 buildings typical of a New England rural community on three campuses in Wilton, all visible from Route 7.

Registration is requested: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.