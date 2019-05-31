Wilton’s Olstein takes over private school board

Olstein, a Wilton resident, is the president and chief operating officer of Olstein Capital Management, L.P. in Purchase, N.Y. He oversees the daily operations of the firm’s investment research, portfolio management, trading, client development, and relationship management functions. He also oversees development and execution of the firm’s

growth strategy. Prior to the founding of Olstein Capital Management, L.P., he worked as a securities trader for Lehman Brothers. Before entering the financial industry, Olstein served as an aviator in the United States Navy.

Olstein has been a trustee of-Pawling School since 2006, during which time he chaired both the Trustee Committee and the Strategic Planning Committee, served on the 2010 Long Range Planning Committee, and co-chaired the 2015 Headmaster Search Committee.

Olstein also serves as trustee and president of The American Friends of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (UK). He is a former trustee and treasurer of the U.S. Naval Service Personal Educational Assistance Fund Inc., and is a former trustee of the National Maritime Historical Society. In addition, Olstein formerly served as a scoutmaster, Boy Scouts of America. He holds a B.A. in political science from George Washington University, Class of 1990.

Olstein is a graduate of Trinity-Pawling School Class of 1986. He and his wife, Kathleen M. Olstein, are the parents of three Trinity-Pawling graduates: Ryan Olstein ’11, Kevon Olstein ’14, and Hunter Olstein ’17.

“Like his predecessor Elizabeth P. Allen, who has been board president since 2003, Olstein is a gifted leader and will continue to lead the school, with wisdom, courage, and dedication, into the school’s next great phase of development”, a press release said.