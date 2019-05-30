Nursing agency returns to Wilton

A decade after leaving Comstock Community Center for iPark in Norwalk, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is back in Wilton. The nonprofit healthcare agency recently celebrated the opening of its new offices at 22 Danbury Road.

Last summer, the agency purchased a former retail furniture store in a highly visible, free-standing building on Route 7. The two-story structure, on just shy of an acre, sat vacant for nearly a decade. There was very little in the way of recoverable materials and, as such, the building had to undergo an extensive renovation to provide 8,000 square feet of space to house the agency’s clinical and administrative offices.“The project presented innumerable challenges,” Sharon Bradley, agency president and CEO said.

Ken Edgar, chairman of the board at the agency, echoed that sentiment at an open house on May 23 . “You wouldn’t believe what she had to go through,” he said of the renovation project that took the building down to its bare bones. “It was a total wreck.”

Selectwoman Deborah McFadden welcomed the agency back to Wilton at the opening. “We are grateful that when you went looking for a new home, you picked Wilton,” she said. “You’ve done a magnificent job on rehabilitating the building. It’s a shining star on the Route 7 beltway.”

The agency worked with Pustola & Associates Engineers/Constructors and EBH Interiors, to convert the dilapidated building into a light-filled contemporary office space for staff, volunteers and community members. Designer Elizabeth Hourihan and the Pustola team utilized fabric, wood, stone and various other materials to create an environment that is warm and inviting.

A non-profit community organization for more than 100 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, care management, physical rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for children and adults in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County.

