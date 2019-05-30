Bassapalooza returns to Rowayton Seafood this weekend to raise money for Save the Sound

The efforts of Save the Sound helped improve the habitat for striped bass. A catch-and-release striper tournament this weekend will help raise money for Save the Sound.

Anglers who register can take part in the 12th Bassapalooza, based out of Rowayton Seafood in Rowayton, June 1-2.

At one point, pollution and overfishing threatened the existence of the striper. But for the past dozen years, Bassapalooza has raised money for the very efforts that kept the stripers alive. Now such tournaments are common, and a catch-and-release format is becoming more popular. Bassapalooza has joined that movement.

“Save the Sound firmly believes in both clean water for recreational usage and clean water for animals and fish,” said Joseph DiMaggio, director of member engagement at Connecticut Fund for the Environment and Save the Sound.

“The work of Save the Sound for 40 years has brought bass back,” he added.

Fishing starts at 5 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Lines must be out of the water by 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and anglers must be back at Rowayton Seafood, 89 Rowayton Ave. in Rowayton, by 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

The tournament is put on each year by Clay Persinger and other bass anglers committed to protecting fishing habitats in Long Island Sound, according to Save the Sound.

“This is the 12th year of the tournament, it’s gotten bigger,” he added. “We have 100 fisherman, we’re looking for more.”

Bass that are caught are photographed with an official ruler issued to anglers, then released. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection limits anglers to one striper at least 28 inches long per day.

The fishing area is limited to the “Western” Long Island Sound, defined by Save the Sound as from the Whitestone Bridge (678) east to Lighthouse Park, the eastern edge of New Haven Harbor, and straight across the Sound to Shoreham, N.Y.

The entry fee is $200 per person or $600 per boat up to four anglers, plus another $100 for each angler in excess of four.

“We’re hoping to raise $40,000 in honor of our 40th anniversary,” DiMaggio said.

After a full morning of fishing, anglers will return — with photo documentation of their biggest catches — to Rowayton Seafood for a rollicking after party with live music; food and a raw bar donated by Copps Island Oysters; cocktails, wine, and beer; silent auction; and trophy ceremony.

The afterparty is open to the public with a donation of $30. Interested anglers can sign up at www.bassapalooza.com.