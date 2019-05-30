Wilton Library Lines — to hell and back

Dante’s Inferno examined

Mark J. Schenker, senior associate dean and dean of academic affairs at Yale College, will explore Dante’s early 14th century poem on Sunday, June 2, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the program, Speaking the Unspeakable: The Enduring Power of Dante’s Inferno.

There will be a Q&A following the talk, and an informal reception for those who wish to ponder and discuss the poem further.

The program is free. This lecture is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in memory of Amy Quigley. Advance registration is recommended.

The Process of Divorce

Divorce coach Lisa Williams, attorney Mediator Maurice Segall, and financial adviser Matthew Chamberlin will cover a variety of topics on the legal and financial process of divorce in the program, Divorce: What to Consider, on Tuesday, June 4, from 6:30-8 p.m.

The experts will answer common questions such as: How does one navigate the process? What are the steps that need be taken? What professionals will best serve the individual in this process? What common misconceptions do people have about divorce?

This talk is appropriate for people who are getting divorced, contemplating divorce, know people who are considering divorce and professionals who work in the divorce community. Advance registration is recommended. The program is free.

Museum wars

Celebrating the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci is especially timely this year with the 500th year anniversary of his death. To that end, two prominent European museums are fighting over which da Vinci paintings Italy will loan to France. This debate will be discussed in the program, The Battle for da Vinci’s Legacy: The Louvre Museum vs. The Uffizi Gallery, on Thursday, June 6, from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Judson Scruton gives an illustrated talk that considers the historical, political and nationalistic elements at play in this controversy through a close examination of selected da Vinci paintings in the two museums. Scruton M.A. (Johns Hopkins University, The Writing Seminars, specializing in poetry) has taught creative writing and literature at prep schools and universities. He currently is an adjunct professor of English at Fairfield University.

The program is free. Advance registration is recommended.

Half hour for Shakespeare

Shakespeare in 30 Minutes, an adaption of Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night, will be performed in the Brubeck Room on Thursday, June 6, from 4:15-5 p.m.

This version uses 25 percent of Shakespeare’s language and 75 percent everyday colloquial English. The play is performed by a group of young emerging artists nightly before Twelfth Night in Pinkney Park as well as on tour to elementary schools and libraries in Fairfield County.

The program is recommended for grades kindergarten and up and caregivers must be present. Registration is required Sponsored by Shakespeare on the Sound.

Varied styles and views

The library’s June art exhibition, “Connecticut Styles & Perspectives: SCAN Artists at Wilton Library,” opens on Friday, June 7, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Eight area artists represent SCAN, the Society for Creative Arts in Newtown. The artists are Harry Burman, Brewster, N.Y.; Barbara Courtian, New York, N.Y. and Danbury; Pamela Danneman, Newtown; Bambi Engelman, Southbury; Sandra Karakoosh, Cheshire; Ruth Newquist, Newtown; Roberta Shea, Newtown; and Lisa Willvonseder-Greto, Newtown. The works represent a wide variety of style, media and subject matter choices.

The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Friday, June 28. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Annual meeting and author talk

Wilton Library Association’s 124th annual meeting takes place on Sunday, June 9, from 4-6 p.m. A brief business meeting will include the election of new trustees and officers, a celebration of those who are retiring from the board of trustees, and the presentation of awards for Wilton Library’s outstanding volunteer and staff person of the year.

The special guest speaker following the general meeting will be Eric Klinenberg, professor of sociology and the director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at NYU, He is the co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, Modern Romance. Klinenberg will talk about his latest book, Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization and the Decline of Civic Life.

The meeting and talk are open to the public. Registration is encouraged either online or by calling 203-762-6321.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.