Wilton Bulletin Board — Music, stone walls, nature walk, poetry

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com

Thursday, May 30

Motets, Madrigals and Masses, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Musicologist Gil Harel presents Sound and Culture in Renaissance Europe in conjunction with the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci. Free, registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, May 31

Stone Wall Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Park Ranger Tom Barberi leads a walk and talk through the fields to historic stone walls. No registration.

Sunday, June 2

Nature Walk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Weir Farm, Nod Hill Road. Celebrate Connecticut Trails Day with a guided walk to explore the meadows, forest and pond that have inspired artists for more than a century. Registration required: email june.sgobbo@tpl.org.

The Enduring Power of Dante’s Inferno, 3-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. An exploration of the 14th-century poem, focusing on the tension between what Dante sees in his journey through Hell and how he is able to articulate those experiences. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, June 3

Planting Party, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Center Chess Park, River Road. Volunteers needed to remove invasive species and replant with native species. Bring clippers, gloves, buckets, water and dress to avoid poison ivy and ticks. Norwalk River Watershed Association.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, June 4

Weeding and Planting Party, 10 a.m.-noon, Sedge Meadow, Sharp Hill and Autumn Ridge roads. Weed the pollinator meadow and plant native shrubs. Bring gloves, clippers, and spade or shove if possible. Register: elizycraig@gmail.com for notification in case of inclement weather.

Divorce: What to Consider, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Divorce Coach Lisa Williams, attorney mediator Maurice Segall, and financial adviser Matthew Chamberlin discuss the legal and financial process of divorce. Free, advance registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Dancing Like the Stars, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Instructors from the Ridgefield Fred Astaire Dance Studio will show basic moves. Space limited to 15. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 5

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. $5 fee collected on arrival. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, June 6

The Battle for da Vinci’s Legacy, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wilton Library. The acrimonious fight between the Louvre and the Uffizi Gallery on which da Vinci paintings Italy would loan to France for an exhibition. Speaker is Judson Scruton. Free, advance registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Shakespeare in 30 Minutes: Twelfth Night, 4:15-5 p.m., Wilton Library. A fun adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy using 25 percent Shakespeare’s language and 75 percent everyday language. Suitable for children and parents. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, June 7

Connecticut Styles & Perspectives, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Eight artists from the Society for Creative Arts in Newtown opens with a reception open to the public.

Saturday, June 8

Lambert Corner Walking Tour, 11 a.m.-noon, Lambert Corner, Danbury Road. Wilton historian Bob Russell will lead a tour of the Wilton Historical Society’s preserved buildings. Meet at the Historical Christmas Barn. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Sunday, June 9

Wilton Library Association 124th Annual Meeting, 4-6 p.m., Wilton Library. Election of trustees and officers, presentation of outstanding volunteer and staff person of the year. Guest speaker is Eric Kbinenberg of the Institute for Public Knowledge at NYU. Open to the public. Registration encouraged: 203-762-6321 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Red Barn Live Music, 4-7 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Cover bands Caravan and Mr. Know It All will perform. Food trucks on site. Admission is $20/car or family. Registration required: www.amblerfarm.org.

Monday, June 10

Planting Party, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Center Chess Park, River Road. Volunteers needed to remove invasive species and replant with native species. Bring clippers, gloves, buckets, water and dress to avoid poison ivy and ticks. Norwalk River Watershed Association.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, June 11

Men’s Breakfast, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Weeding and Planting Party, 10 a.m.-noon, Sedge Meadow, Sharp Hill and Autumn Ridge roads. Weed the pollinator meadow and plant native shrubs. Bring gloves, clippers, and spade or shove if possible. Register: elizycraig@gmail.com for notification in case of inclement weather.

Mah Jongg, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Dancing Like the Stars, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Instructors from the Ridgefield Fred Astaire Dance Studio will show basic moves. Space limited to 15. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 12

Wilton Library Readers, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Exit West by Mohsin Hamid. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ambler Farm Reads, 2:15-3, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Children ages 4 to 6 may visit the farm for stories about geese and chickens and a nature walk. Children may check out books with their library card. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Woodcock Volunteer Meeting, 7 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Help plan Woodcock’s Under the Harvest Moon fundraiser, planned for Sept. 13. No registration, all are welcome.

Thursday, June 13

Madd Hatter Tea Party, 2:30-4, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in first through fifth grade may wear their party clothes and a hat and join in lawn games and a tea party. $15/members, $25/non-members. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Saturday, June 15

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, June 17

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.