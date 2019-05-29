Wilton students perform at Carnegie Hall

They practiced — and 63 members from Wilton High School’s chorus performed at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, May 25.

The singers were all members of the Men’s, Women’s and Madrigal Choirs at the school and were invited to perform as part of the New England Symphonic Ensemble. The students joined two other choirs on stage and performed with a professional orchestra.

“Any time singers have the opportunity to collaborate and share in their joy for singing, it’s a wonderful thing,” said Kevin Cotellese, choral director at Wilton High School “This was a surprise and an honor to be invited. In Wilton, we strive to create authentic experiences for our students. And, simply put, it doesn’t get more authentic than performing Haydn and Mozart at Carnegie Hall.”

The students worked very hard for this experience and for the two days preceding the concert they attended rehearsals in New York with the other choirs and performers they shared the stage with.

“It was a labor of love to prepare for this challenging repertoire,” Cotellese added. “Performing in front of a gracious audience that truly appreciates their work has provided a positive reinforcement that is invaluable, and provides credible evidence of the value we place on music education in this district.”

The Wilton High School music department provides a variety of performance experiences both in the curricular performances and those outside of school. In all of these venues, they are hearing from people other than their teachers, that their work, and the passion they have for music are valued. “It is very rewarding for me to see all their work appreciated,” Cotellese said.