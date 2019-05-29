Wilton’s Ambler Farm launches music series

Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street, will launch its Red Barn Live Music Series on Sunday, June 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., with performances by the cover bands Caravan and Mr. Know It All.

Participants are invited to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. The Twins BBQ food truck and College Creamery Ice Cream truck will be on site throughout the event. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for food purchases.

The entrance fee is $20 per car or family. Registration is required as enrollment is limited. Register at www.amblerfarm.org.