Wilton-area food drive nets 34 tons

Residents of Wilton, Darien and Norwalk donated 68,390 pounds of non-perishable food on May 11, during the food drive hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers. These donations were delivered directly to Person-to-Person (P2P) food pantries in Darien and Norwalk where they were received and sorted by more than 225 volunteers over the course of several days.

Families, individuals, and groups worked together to unload and organize the food and stock the pantry shelves. This annual event is the largest food drive of the year for Person-to-Person, and the variety of donations received helps to create more choice for clients who visit the pantry.

In addition to meeting tangible needs, this community event helps to raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity and the impact it has on children and families in Fairfield County where 23 percent of households struggle to afford the basic needs of food, clothing, and shelter. Person-to-Person’s food pantries provide food to more than 1,500 households each month.

“With the food received from this incredible community effort, Person-to-Person will be able to meet the increased need that arises each summer when children are out of school and parents’ budgets are further stretched to feed families,” said P2P CEO Ceci Maher. “The food pantries are nearly empty leading up to the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.”

Person-to-Person has opportunities year-round for individuals and groups to get involved through volunteering and giving. Information: p2pHelps.org.