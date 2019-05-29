Wilton Kiwanis supports Bridgeport Rescue Mission

For the seventh year in row, the Kiwanis Club of Wilton and Grace Church of New Canaan have joined forces to help raise money for the Bridgeport Rescue Mission through the club’s annual citrus sale, which took place in February and March. The total raised for this cause over the seven-year period has reached over $90,000.

The mission provides food, shelter meals and clothing to those in need in the greater Bridgeport area and South Norwalk. The mission also provides spiritual care for its clients in an effort to help them better their lives.

Kiwanian Fred Sindel established the club’s connection with the church several years ago as a partner in the annual citrus sale to help raise money for the mission.