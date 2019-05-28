Wilton woman allegedly drives drunk to police station

Melinda Garry, 55, of Powder Horn Hill Road, came to the police department on May 23 around 1:30 p.m. to give a statement regarding a previous incident she was involved in. Prior to speaking with her, police learned she had an active arrest warrant for a domestic incident that took place earlier in the month.

Once she was in custody, police suspected Garry was intoxicated and drove to headquarters while under the influence. She was tested while in custody and arrested on a separate charge of driving under the influence.

Garry was processed for the DUI and the warrant and released on $250 and $5,000 bonds, respectively. She was scheduled to appear in court on June 3 for the DUI and May 24 for the domestic-related charge of criminal trespassing.

Two-car crash

On May 26, Jean Pedraza, 28, of Stamford was traveling south on Danbury Road in the area of the Mobil gas station, when he was involved in a two-car crash in which he was determined to be at fault. Police suspected he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Partial drug tests were performed due to Pedraza’s refusal to continue.

He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and was taken to police headquarters where he refused chemical testing. He was given a court date of June 6 and released on a promise to appear.