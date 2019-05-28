Wilton man arrested for assault

Police were dispatched to 261 Ridgefield Road on May 27 for a complaint that a person was being assaulted with a baseball bat.

Once on the scene, police determined that a verbal argument had escalated, and one of the two parties involved had struck the other with the bat and a scuffle ensued.

As a result of the investigation, one of the residents, Jerome Tomlin, 49, was taken into custody and charged with assault in the second degree. He was held on a $5,000 bond. Tomlin was scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on May 28.

The Bulletin attempted to learn if any injuries resulted from this incident but did not hear back from police by deadline.