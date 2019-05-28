Wilton Farmers’ Market opens June 5

The Wilton Farmers’ Market will return to the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road on Wednesday, June 5.

Sponsored by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, it will be open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. until Oct. 23.

The Chamber has helped to sponsor the market for years and has been hosting it at the historical society since 2011. Chamber executive director Debra Hanson said over the years the market has continued to grow in size and popularity.

“When I took over the market four years ago we introduced food trucks,” she said. “Moving it over in 2011 to the historical society has also been an improvement because it has great visibility.”

She added the food trucks have helped draw people in by providing something to eat while they enjoy shopping. Hanson said this year the farmers’ market will have a blend of longtime favorites and new vendors this year.

“We’re really happy to have Ambler Farm back,” she said. “People have also reached out and are looking forward to introducing their products. We have a lot to offer.”

This year’s lineup includes:

Ambler Farm

Angie’s Cocinita

Athletic Brewing Company

Basic Naturals

Beldotti Bakery

Blue Lotus Bracelets

Bubble and Brew

Cross Culture Kombucha

Espalier Natural Botanics

Gazy Brothers Farm

Jeff’s BBQ

Om Champagne Tea

Park City Honey

PopCentric Gourmet Popsicles

Prospector Theater Gourmet Popcorn

TJ’s Cookies

The Well

Veronica’s Garden

Wildtree

Information: wiltonchamber.com.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com