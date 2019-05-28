Republicans honor former Wilton state senator

Nearly 100 people gathered at Rolling Hills Country Club on May 18 to honor former state Senator Toni Boucher at the Republican Town Committee’s annual Lincoln Dinner, which celebrates citizens who volunteer to serve the town.

Guests included state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-Wilton), state Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-New Canaan), state Republican Party chairman J.R. Romano and Dan Mathus, who is running to succeed Romano, Harry Arora who was the GOP candidate for the state’s Fourth Congressional District in 2018, former RTC Chairwoman Pat Longo, and RTC Chairman Bill Lalor.

The Lincoln Dinner raises money to support the RTC and its endorsed candidates for town boards and commissions.

Boucher was given a plaque by the RTC in recognition of her service to the town and the state not only as senator and representative, but also as a member of Wilton’s Boards of Education and Selectmen.

“Thank you,” said Boucher, “for providing me the rare and extraordinary opportunity to serve.”

The keynote speaker, Carol Platt Liebau of the Hartford-based public policy research group, The Yankee Institute, described proposals that came up in this legislative session as “misguided” including paid family leave, tolls and school regionalization.

Lebow used the dinner to announce a new initiative, The Charter Oak Leadership Program, that will create a network of “principled, pro-freedom activists who are trained and eager to change the political culture that has allowed a powerful special interest — government unions — to dominate our state to the detriment of its citizens.”

Lalor said 2019 has already been an “excellent year” for the Wilton Republicans, citing the RTC’s leadership role in statewide issues, the success of its internship program and its strong campaign season. “We are just getting started,” he said.