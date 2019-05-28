The Bauers of Wilton are recognized at alma mater

Carol and George Bauer of Wilton were awarded honorary doctor of humane letters degrees by Washington University at its 158th commencement exercises on May 17. George Bauer is a graduate and emeritus trustee of the St. Louis institution. Carol Bauer has been a longtime benefactor of the university.

While a student at Harris Teachers’ College in St. Louis and president of the Baptist Student Union, she met her future husband, George P. Bauer, then a Washington University student and vice president of the Interfaith Council. After earning a bachelor’s degree, she taught in St. Louis public schools.

To foster what the Bauers call the “Sunday/Monday connection,” a term to describe their goal of bridging the spiritual and the secular in their lives, they founded the Bauer Family Foundation in 1989 to benefit others.

She has contributed extensively to Norwalk Hospital since 1978, leading the hospital’s Emergency Room Reception Volunteers, serving for 19 years on the board of trustees, and volunteering since 2002 as a chaplain in the hospital’s childbirth center.

She has also been a volunteer and donor to Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.

George Bauer launched GPB Group Ltd., an investment banking firm, in 1987 after retiring from a 31-year career at IBM where he served in executive positions in marketing, finance and business systems, including as chief financial officer of several IBM divisions.

Through their foundation, the Bauers created a Connecticut chapter of the national “I Have a Dream” program, which provides social, emotional and academic support to young people in low-income communities from kindergarten through college, along with guaranteed tuition support.

The Bauers are longtime Washington University benefactors, providing scholarships for students and endowments, including establishing the George and Carol Bauer Professorship in Organizational Ethics and Governance at Olin Business School.

In 2016, the Bauers established the George and Carol Bauer Leadership Center at Olin Business School with a $5 million gift. With this gift, they also established the George and Carol Bauer Leadership Fellows Program. In January 2019, the Bauers made a $5 million gift to establish a named deanship in the School of Medicine. David H. Perlmutter, MD, is the inaugural George and Carol Bauer Dean of the School of Medicine.