Wilton nursing hopeful wins $10,000 scholarship

Wilton High School senior Erika Stang, who plans to pursue a career in nursing, has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship by the Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows.

The leadership team of the senior care company, that also includes The Greens at Greenwich, said creating of the scholarship this year was “the right thing to do.”

While senior care communities work to enhance the lives of their residents, the team at The Greens at Cannondale believes it is also their mission to support the community at large. The scholarship is intended to support a deserving Wilton High School senior and encourage all students to consider a fulfilling career in the nursing field.

In addition to her academic credentials, Erika, has also taken an emergency medical training course and works 30 hours a week at a local supermarket. She considers nursing her calling and is eager to begin the pre-nursing curriculum at Western Connecticut State College this fall.

“I do well in high-stress situations,” Erika said. “I’m the youngest of four children but am always the one to maintain a level of calm when everyone else starts to panic. I think that’s a good trait for a nurse to have.”