Georgetown accident closes School Street

Police, fire and EMS responded to an accident at the intersection of Route 7 and School Street around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25.

One person was reported unresponsive at the scene, where a white Toyota RAV4 — with heavy front-end damage — had come to rest on a patch of grass at the the intersection, although Wilton dispatch could not confirm any injuries.

A dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee was also involved. That SUV was being lifted onto a tow truck around 11:45 p.m.

Access to School Street from Route 7 was blocked off as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

No further information was available from the Wilton Police Department.