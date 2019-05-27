Letter: Thank you, Wilton Letter Carriers!

To the Editors:

On behalf of the Wilton Youth Council’s Class Project 2022 students and parents we would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Wilton Postal Service for the amazing effort each letter carrier made on Saturday, May 11, to support the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual “Stamp Out Hunger®” Food Drive.

Wilton letter carriers and postal service employees worked tirelessly on Saturday collecting hundreds of pounds of food from the generous donations left at Wilton mailboxes. In Wilton and across the country, the “Stamp Out Hunger®” food drive, held in cooperation with the postal service, results in millions of pounds of non-perishable food being collected and distributed to deserving charities.

For the past several years, the Freshman Class Project students and their parents have had the opportunity to team up with Person to Person (P2P) and the postal service to participate in this important community event. Lifting hundreds of brown paper bags out of the returning mail trucks gave the students a real appreciation for the effort the letter carriers made that day getting in and out of their trucks to pick up the donated food. The experience also provided the student volunteers with a true appreciation for the generosity of the community and everyone involved. One student from the Class Project 2022 remarked, “It’s incredible that the letter carriers do this each year and it was really cool to see the impact our community can have when we come together.” Another student shared while driving home, “Today was really fun and it felt good to help P2P and the people who make a difference in other people’s lives.”

Since 2012, Person-to-Person (P2P) has been actively involved with the community as the designated recipient of the food collected in Wilton, and in the neighboring towns since 1992, for this annual food drive. “Stamp Out Hunger®” is P2P’s largest food drive each year. Christian Mendoza, P2P’s Norwalk site manager, while working with the Wilton students and other community volunteers shared that, “Today’s food drive and everyones’ effort will help us prepare for the busy summer months when food pantry demand increases and the need for food is at its highest.” Person-to-Person, Inc. provides assistance to individuals and families living in lower Fairfield County with basic emergency and other services. Volunteer opportunities are available for individuals and groups throughout the year. Additional information can be found at p2pHelps.org.

This year’s food drive was a success thanks to the hard work and dedication of our community Letter carriers, the staff and volunteers at P2P, and the Wilton community who supported them. It could not have been done without you!

Wilton Youth Council — Class Project 2022

Wilton, May 14