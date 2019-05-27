Preview party planned for Wilton house tour

A cocktail party will serve as a preview for a tour of five Wilton homes, an event that will benefit A Better Chance (ABC) of Wilton. The party will take place Sunday, June 2, at the home of Rhonda Brown and Tom Grotta, owners of browngrotta arts. Attendees will be able to enjoy the living studio space with its mix of art textiles and dimensional art which has been featured in Architectural Digest as they sample signature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. .

Tickets to the house tour, on Friday, June 7, are on sale now at Open House, Signature Style and Wilton Hardware. They may also be purchased online at ABCWilton.org. Tickets for the Preview Party are only available online and are limited in number.

The house tour and preview party proceeds will benefit the ABC program which provides housing and educational opportunities to academically talented inner-city minority students. The program has been successful in providing more than 40 scholars with a better chance to attend college and achieve their full potential over the last 22 years.