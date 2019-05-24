Wilton volunteers are honored by nursing agency

Five Wiltonians were among the volunteers of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County who were honored recently at an awards ceremony and luncheon at Bernard’s Inn of Ridgefield. Eight individuals received special recognition for their outstanding commitment, compassion and dedication to volunteer service.

Wilton volunteers receiving awards are:

Janet Karabin, recognized as a hospice volunteer.

Macgregor Onderdonk, for her work at the Turnover Shop of Wilton.

Hal Higby, a member of the the agency’s board of directors.

Marty Clancy, recognized as a Good Samaritan volunteer.

Janice Hess, honored for her volunteer work in development.

Deirdre Kjorlien of New Canaan received an award for her volunteer work at the New Canaan Thrift Shop and Paul Cahill of Westport received a special achievement award for his 15 years of volunteer work.

Deb Rakich of Redding received the agency’s highest honor — The Carol B. Bauer Community Spirit Award — for her outstanding service as a hospice volunteer.

“This award was established in honor of Carol Bauer of Wilton, whose spirit and devotion to volunteerism is unsurpassed in the community,” said Sharon Bradley, CEO of the agency. “In the time that she has been volunteering with our agency, Deb has demonstrated a commitment to helping patients and families at the most vulnerable time in their lives. She has said that what she loves most about volunteering is just being there for someone and helping them, or simply holding their hand. Deb is a kind and energetic person and we are grateful for her service.”

“Deb Rakich exemplifies the true spirit of volunteerism,” said Jennifer Toll of Wilton, who is Carol Bauer’s daughter and was present at the awards ceremony. “It is with deep gratitude that we recognize Deb for her compassionate contribution to the mission of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.”