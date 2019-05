The following real estate transactions were recorded in Town Clerk Lori Kaback’s office for May 17-23, 2019.

82 Ruscoe Road: Deidre D. Mannix to Kaitlyn and Kyle Shouvlin, $515,000.

15 Mountain Road:Mary Frances Sink to Jennifer and Holger Donath, $525,000.

33 Grey Rocks Road: Joshua O. and Marion E. Panas to Ozlem Cebeci, $765,000.