Wilton Senior Center: Salads on the menu

A Tale of Two Salads

RVNA’s nutrition educator, Meg Whitbeck, MS RDN, joins caregiver and veteran Whole Foods salad maker, Elzia Pierre, for an interactive salad demonstration Wednesday, May 29. For reservations and more information, call Stephanie at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, May 24 — 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11, Let’s Celebrate You!, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, May 27 — Senior center closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 28 — 9:45, Be Moved! with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn, Book Discussion: Leonardo Da Vinci; noon, Book Discussion Lunch; 12:30, Five Crowns, 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, May 29 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; noon, A Tale of Two Salads; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, May 30 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:10 Seated Exercise with Stephanie; noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.